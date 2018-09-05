Share:

TOKYO:- Japanese car giant Toyota on Wednesday recalled more than one million hybrid cars globally due to a technical problem which could in the worst case cause a fire in the vehicles. About 1.03 million vehicles built between June 2015 and May 2018 will be recalled for safety checks, the Toyota said. The affected models include Prius, Prius PHV and C-HR. Of the 1.03 million, 554,000 are in Japan, 217,000 in North America and 219,000 in Europe. “The electrical wiring... could short circuit and generate heat as it wears down due to vibrations during driving,” the company said in a recall document submitted to the transport ministry.