LAHORE - A pictorial exhibition in connection with Defence Day was held a local hotel on Wednesday. Around 35 pictures of martyrs were displayed in the lobby on the occasion. The chief guests were the families of Lt Col Amer Wahid Shaheed and Captain Salman Sarwar Shaheed. Imtiaz Sarwar, the father of Capt Salman Sarwar Shaheed and Qamar Waheed, brother of Lt Col Amer Wahid Shaheed also attended the exhibition. Imtiaz Sarwar said martyrs are nation’s heroes and Pakistan armed forces are fighting the war against enemies of countries.