Air Commodore Muhammad Ali - WARRANT OFFICER GHULAM - ABBAS, Tamgha-e-Jurrat -

Warrant Officer Ghulam Abbas was born in Chakwal in 1933. He joined PAF as mobile observer in 1952.

During Indo-Pak war of 1965, Ghulam Abbas was deployed in Khem Karan sector near Kasur. He was tasked to operate PAF observation unit to keep the authorities informed of every single enemy movement well in time. On 10 Sep, 1965, the enemy’s artillery started shelling within a few yards of his observation post that also damaged his equipment. Although advised to retreat to safety, he, undauntedly, kept on repairing his damaged equipment amidst heavy fire. He compromised his own safety, and utilized every available resource to keep the post in operation, and continued to pass on vital information from his makeshift observation post. His personal example of devotion to duty and courage was a source of inspiration for his inexperienced subordinates and the unit kept on functioning properly till the end of the war. For this act of selfless dedication and valour, Warrant Officer Ghulam Abbas, then Cpl Tech, was awarded with Tamgha-e-Jurrat.

Air Marshal Nur Khan,

Hilal-e-Jurrat

On 23 Jul 1965, Nur Khan was back in PAF from PIA as its C-in-C. He took quick briefs and underwent a conversion on advanced jet fighters on the PAF inventory. Being away from fighter cockpit for about six years, he did quick checkout on T-33, before converting on F-104, the Star fighter. He also flew Sabres and soon got into the groove.

As C-in-C of PAF, he established the foundations of aggressive tactics, construed the time according to situation, and adopted ways and means that were in the best interest of service. As a true leader, he knew the art of winning hearts and minds of the under command. He remained involved in the affairs of the PAF airmen, cared for them and took actions that raised their morale.

Under the visionary leadership of Air Marshal Nur Khan, the aim of PAF was to neutralise selected vital elements of IAF by strikes in strength against them in order to reduce the margin of superiority of IAF, thereby preventing it from interfering effectively in the land battle. His plan worked well and PAF did superbly in the war. The resilient PAF pilots under him blasted the enemy aircraft out of skies and shattered them on ground; they pounded their airfields and installations and demolished their radars, and they smashed their tanks and guns on the battlefield and blew their trains on the tracks. With their Sabres, Star fighters, B-57s and even C-130s, (with any weapon) came in handy. Even with Harvards and T-33s, they wrought such havoc in the enemy’s ranks that he had no stomach left to fight.

Despite all its weaknesses and lapses in the face of an opponent four times its size, the men in blue under the legendary command of AM Nur Khan came out of the duel with flying colours. Much credit goes to the icon, AM Nur Khan.

As PAF Chief, it was his leadership that in 1965 War, he led a small but courageous and well-trained air force , that faced and knocked out three times bigger air force . Each one gave his best during the war. The world saw him, his war strategy, and his force that gained air superiority in the first 24 hours. The war ended with lot of success and glory. While expressing his feelings about being an aviator and war, he said, "It was good fortune to have assessed the situation correctly and to have commanded an organisation of 100% dedicated pilots, ground crew and technicians', the performance of men was far beyond the expectations.”

Citation of the Gallantry Award: “AM Nur Khan assumed command of PAF in Jul 1965. During 1965 War, he set a personal example by flying several operational missions that kept the morale of his officers and men at an exceptionally higher level. His inspiring leadership and selfless devotion to duty significantly affected the course of air war in which PAF managed to dictate terms to an overwhelmingly larger and better-equipped enemy. For his valour, courage, and distinguished leadership during 1965 War, he was conferred upon the gallantry award of Hilal-i-Jurat”.

Air Vice Marshal Eric Gordon Hall, Sitara-e-Jurrat

Among of the courageous leaders with dauntless self-confidence, Eric Gordon was born in Rangoon Burma. He joined RIAF on 20 December, 1943 and got commission the same year. With the creation of Pakistan, young Eric was quick to opt for the new state and was posted to RPAF School, Risalpur as an instructor under the legendary command of Wg Cdr Asghar Khan. He made a valiant effort in shaping the future of the young Air force . During his tenure in RPAF he served on various key command and staff appointments, which included command of PAF Station Drigh Road, Deputy Commandant PAF Staff College, and Director War Plans at AHQ Peshawar. During 1965 Indo-Pak War, he was commanding PAF Base, Chaklala (now Nur Khan).

Gp Capt Eric Gordon Hall in his capacity as Station Commander, Chaklala played a very vital role during the war with India. All operations were conducted very successfully under exemplary guidance and inspiring leadership of Gp Capt Eric Gordon Hall. No task was too hazardous for him. To set an example, he personally flew and led several operational missions that kept the morale of his officers and men at an exceptionally high level.

During Indo-Pak War in 1965, one of the most enterprising demonstrations of the PAF’s genius for improvisation was related to the night bombing campaign. The immense load carrying capabilities of C-130 aircraft gave the station commander of the transport base at Chaklala, Gp Capt EG Hall, and the idea of using Hercules as bombers. Long before 1965 War, PAF had adapted its smaller twin-engine Bristol Freighter transport aircraft to carry a 4000 lb bomb load beneath each wing, and 6 Sqn had undertaken a limited amount of training in night bombing against lightly defended targets. The normal load capacity of the C-130, however, was well over 24000 lbs, which gave it a bombing potential equivalent to the heaviest bombers of WW II. EG Hall had been personally associated with the earlier Freighter modification, and when the idea of gearing up the C-130 had first occurred to him a few months before Sep 1965, he had done some tinkering with the mechanics of how to carry the bombs. His technicians had helped him devise some simple wooden cradles on which the bombs were laid, tied to the floor of aircraft. The idea was that seconds before Drop Zone the cradles would be released, allowing the bombs to roll out of the aircraft as a normal cargo. As soon as he got the go ahead from AHQ to carry out such missions, he quickly prepared a comprehensive plan to impart practical training to his aircrew. Jamrud Range soon became the centre of all training activities. The resilient aircrew of No 6 Sqn took the challenge head-on and soon mastered to fly the Hercules in its new role.

After successful bombing trials, the first live bombing mission by C-130 was planned on 11 Sep 1965; the target was the heavily guarded Kathua bridge. Gp Capt Hall volunteered to lead the first bombing mission that was fraught with danger as the totally unarmed C-130 was highly vulnerable to enemy action. The last two C-130 bombing missions caused Pak Army in the Lahore sector some nervous moments of indecision. The target, at Atari comprised an Indian ack-ack regiment with 72 guns, deployed in a strip about one mile long running parallel and close to the BRB canal. The requirement was to bomb the guns with pinpoint accuracy without breaching the canal, which would have severely flooded the whole sector. The resilient aircrew of 6 Sqn under the legendary leadership of E G Hall proved equal to the task and achieved the mission to the delight of Pak Army. When the two C-130s returned from the successful bombing run, all that was left was piles of burning steel of Indian Army guns. Although the Indians claimed to have shot down several C-130s during the war, Gp Capt EG Hall was able to line up all 5 on the PAF inventory at Chaklala when this was visited by the IAF C-in-C after the cease-fire. For his courage and example beyond the call of duty, Gp Capt Eric Gordon Hall is awarded SJ.

After 1965 War, Air Cdre EG Hall was appointed as Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Training) at AHQ Peshawar. He later commanded the largest PAF Base at Maripur in 1968. After the eventful command, he became the Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Administration) for a period of two years. During 1971 War, he was the Vice Chief of Staff, PAF and played a key role in executing the war plans effectively. He also had the honour of being the Air Attaché in the Embassy of Pakistan in USA. After retirement from PAF, he became the Director General of Civil Aviation Authority. Eric Hall married Marjorie May Wells. The couple was blessed with a daughter and a son. Elder child, Gillian Hall born on 1 Dec 1949 is married and settled in USA. Son Clive Hall, born on 5 May 1953 is also settled in USA.

The great warrior, legendary leader, and visionary commander breathed his last on 17 Jun 1998 (aged 76) in Maryland, United States. He was given the hero’s farewell and was buried in Maryland cemetery with full military honours.

Air Marshal Shabbir Hussain, Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military), Sitara-e-Jurrat

The night and pre-dawn raids of IAF on 6/7 Sep allowed the PAF C-in-C, AM Nur Khan to retaliate. After the mission order had been received at about 6 am on 7 Sep to strike Kalaikunda, 05 pilots led by their Sqn Cdr, Sqn Ldr Shabbir Hussain Syed, started to prepare for a low level strike. The mission was dangerous as it involved a distance of nearly 300 Km from Dacca and required meticulous fuel planning for return journey. Because of the necessity to fly low all the way, the Sabres were required to carry their full load of external fuel in two 120 and two 200- gallon drop tanks per aircraft, leaving only their 0.5 inch machine-guns available for the attack.

The strike formation took off early in the morning. The enthusiastic ground crew prepared the aircraft well, making sure that everything was in place. Five Sabres rolled on the Tejgaon airfield as the ground crew watched and prayed for their safety. As they took off in early morning Sep haze, nothing was visible. However, the gallant warriors pressed on. Despite poor visibility, the Sabre formation reached its target and as Shabbir pulled up to commence attack, it was obvious that complete surprise had been achieved. There was no anti-aircraft fire and no fewer than 14 Canberra were lined up wing-tip to wing-tip on the tarmac as though for peacetime review. The Indians had probably never imagined that such a small force could react with such speed and audacity against odds so heavily weighted against it, and that, too, at the very limits of its reach into Indian territory. Each Sabre put in two passes over the airfield and by the time they exited, Kalaikunda was engulfed in smoke and flames. The mission landed back safely at 0744 am, claiming 10 Canberra destroyed and five damaged along with two Hunters damaged. The jubilant aviators at Tejgaon chanted ‘Allah O Akbar’ as Shabbir and his formation pilots climbed down their aircraft.

In an aerial combat following the strike, the lion-hearted Shabbir destroyed one enemy Hunter aircraft. For his exceptional flying skill and outstanding valour, Sqn Ldr Shabbir Hussain Syed was awarded SJ. After these epoch-making missions, No 14 Sqn earned the nickname of ‘Tail Choppers’. Years after the war, ACM PC Lal, CAS, IAF admitted the sound and fury of this memorable attack; he wrote, “When we have not realised and once in a while we have not, as at Kalaikunda, we have paid for it.” Very few in the history of warfare have enjoyed the unique distinction where their professionalism was even acknowledged by the adversary.

Shabbir did not stop there. He continued to challenge the IAF in the days to come. On 10 Sep, he led the four-ship Sabre formation to strike the IAF Base, Bagdogra. Flg Off Salim, Flt Lt Farooq F Khan (who later became Air Chief), and Hassan Akhtar accompanied their fabulous commander in this strike. The formation struck Bagh Dogra at 1730 hrs and destroyed four enemy aircraft on ground and inflicted heavy damage to ATC tower building.

Citation of Gallantry Award: “On 7 Sep 1965, Sqn Ldr Shabbir Hussain Syed led a flight of F-86 Sabre Jets on two separate strike missions on a well-defended enemy airfield at Kalaikunda. During these strikes, he and his flight destroyed on the ground 10 Canberra Light Bombers and two unidentified enemy aircraft, and damaged two more. In an aerial combat following the strike, Sqn Ldr Shabbir destroyed one enemy Hunter aircraft. For exceptional flying skill and outstanding valour in pressing home the attacks on enemy aircraft, Sqn Ldr Shabbir Hussain Syed was awarded SJ.”