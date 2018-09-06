Share:

Sqn Ldr Alauddin Ahmed was born at Dacca (Bengal) on 3rd October 1930. He was son of a well-reputed eye specialist Dr. Tajammal Ahmed, of the East Pakistan. Later, Government of Pakistan acknowledged his services and decorated him with Sitara-i-Imtiaz, Tamgha-i-Imtiaz and Qaiser-i-Hind. Alauddin joined RPAF College, Risalpur in 1951 and earned his wings on 13 June 1952. Sqn Ldr Alauddin was commanding the No 18 Sqn during the 1965 Indo-Pak War. Being the Sqn Cdr, he led his Sqn in twenty combat missions against the Indian ground and air forces and achieved precise results. On the evening of 6 Sep, Sqn Ldr Alam led an offensive fighter sweep of three Sabres with Sqn Ldr Alauddin and Flt Lt Syed Saad Akhtar Hatmi. They were nearing TaranTaaran, a town in Amritsar district when Alauddin called out on the radio and informed the leader about the presence of four Hunters in close vicinity. Soon Alam commanded the formation to jettison tanks and check guns. Butch Ahmed was thrilled to get some action. This was the moment of trial and he had waited for this day since long. All the Hunters were hunted and vanquished, leaving behind only three victorious Sabres in the hostile skies. That day onwards, Butch flew operational missions day in and day out and led his Sqn from the front. His professionalism and dedication remained a great source of motivation for the young fighter pilots of the Sqn.

At 1030 hours in the morning of 13 Sep 1965, Sqn Ldr Alauddin Ahmed was flying his second operational mission of the day. With Sqn Ldr Alauddin in the lead, the four fighters- Flt Lt Saleem, Flt Lt Amanullah and FIt Lt Arif in other cockpits- flew in battle formation and soon they were spearing through the enemy territory. They had reached the outskirts of Gurdaspur when they beheld the silhouette of train. Suddenly his aircraft peeled off to the right screaming down towards the railway station. Suddenly, he realized that it was an ammo train, carrying loads of ammunition to battle area. It had to be destroyed; he decided and in seconds his finger slowly but deliberately pressed the trigger. He was engulfed in the dark billowing clouds of black smoke rising more than a hundred feet above. 'Butch' strained his eyes to see if any part of the train was left. Again, he went roaring down until he was flying dangerously low, a few feet above the burning train. All of a sudden, he picked up the wagons he was looking for and pulled up steeply for yet another attack. The debris leapt hundreds of feet into the air engulfing the whole area into darkness.

His Sabre was hit by flying debris and soon his cockpit was filled with pungent cordite smoke. A great fighter pilot and a man of unsurpassable courage and a caring father had gone. He sacrificed his life in the line of duty with boots on thus achieving a great honour for himself and for PAF.