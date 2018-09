Share:

GUJRANWALA: Two youth sustained critical burns when unidentified motorcyclists threw acid on them here in Civil Lines area. According to police and rescue sources, Hassan Billal and Faraz Ahmed, working in a private hospital, were on the way on a motorcycle. All sudden, two unidentified accused, riding a motorcycle, threw acid on them. Resultantly, they received serious burns and were rushed to DHQ Hospital Gujranwala.–Staff Reporter