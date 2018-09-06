Share:

KARACHI - Provincial Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr Azra Fazal Pechuo has said that health sector is an essential service and this sector should be kept on top priority.

This she said while presiding over a meeting of health department, population welfare, works and services and other stake holders here in her office on Wednesday.

On this occasion, Additional Chief Secretary Dr Usman briefed the minister regarding SNE of Trauma Centre and other development schemes going on in the Sindh Health Department. The minister directed timely completion of Trauma Centre, BIUT Nawabshah, MNCH Nawabshah. “We should focus on renovation and rehabilitation of health facilities because these are the main and nearest source of health facilities to the people,” she said.

She suggested to build apartments for residential purposes instead of bungalows/houses for medical staff in order to save money and space as well. Additional Chief Secretary Dr Muhammad Usman Chachar, Secretary Population Welfare Laiq Ahmed, Secretary Works and Services Abdul Rahim Shaikh and representatives of PWD and other departments also attended the meeting.