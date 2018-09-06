Share:

Workers hold meeting to commemorate Defence Day

LAHORE (PR): Hundreds of workers held a large meeting at Bakhtiar Labour Hall Lahore under the aegis of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union CBA to commemorate “Defence Day” for paying tributes to the sacrifices of martyrs and fighters of armed forces of September War to defend the motherland.

At this occasion, special prayers were offered for the progress and prosperity of the nation and granting peace to the souls of martyrs. Khurshid Ahmed, general secretary, appealed to all the political parties and patriotic forces and working class to forge unity to develop the motherland.

The meeting was addressed by Haji Muhammad Younas, senior vice president, Osama Tariq, secretary, Rana Abdul Shakoor, regional chairman, Muzaffar Mateen, Naveed Ashiq Dogar, Molvi Akram, Masood Qureshi and other representatives of the union.

Islamic Microfinance Network conducts training

LAHORE (PR): Islamic Microfinance Network hosted a 2-day specialised training 'Performance Evaluation of Islamic Microfinance Institutions' on recently at a club here. It was conducted by Dr Zahoor Khan, World Bank Certified Master Trainer & Assistant Professor at IM Sciences.

Dr Amjad Saqib, chairman Akhuwat, was the chief guest. It was attended by microfinance practitioners, academia and regulatory bodies. The workshop covered different ways of institutional performance evaluation and assessing efficiency measures through the use of technology, especially EMS Software.

It is expected that use of this software by the industry will strengthen Islamic microfinance as a poverty alleviation tool in Pakistan.

Dawlance bags OHSAS 14001:2015 certification

KARACHI (PR): Dawlance, Pakistan’s No 1 home appliances brand, has bagged the prestigious OHSAS 14001:2015 certification for occupational health and safety, which was presented to the organization by SGS, a multinational company headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland which is known for providing inspection, verification, testing and certification services, and has also featured on Forbes Global 2000 thrice; in 2015, 2016 and 2017 respectively. OHSAS 14001:2015 is an internationally applied British standard for occupational health and safety management systems, which aims to assist organizations put in place demonstrably sound occupational health and safety performance, thus being a widely recognized certification globally.

Speaking at the awards announcement, Dawlance Head of Human Resource, Muhammad Ahmad Khan said, “As an organization and being Pakistan’s one of the most loved home appliance brand, we are very conscious of developing our business in a safe and sustainable manner.”