SIALKOT: A young boy was mysteriously found dead in village's streets after allegedly killing his girl friend at her house in village Mundeyki Beriyaan-badiana, Pasrur tehsil here Wednesday evening.

According to police sources, a youth identified as 17-year-old Javaid Yaseen had developed affair with 17-year-old Shanza of the neighbouring village. Both were the students of intermediate first year at different colleges in Pasrur. Later, the girl broke up with Javaid Yaseen and developed relation with another youth. Due to which Javaid was annoyed with her. He reached her house and shot her dead on the spot. Later, his was also found dead in a street of the village.

Some locals said that Javaid committed suicide by shooting himself after killing his girlfriend.

While,it was also reported that the family members of the slain girl and some other villagers chased the youth who was escaping after killing her. They shot him dead, as two bullets hit his body. Later, they staged a drama of his committing suicide. Police are investigating.–Staff Reporter