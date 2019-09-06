Share:

After accusations of racism, the French luxury brand Dior has had to pull off an advertising campaign featuring the American actor Johnny Depp .

Dior came under fire while promoting its perfume Sauvage, which it did last week on its social media accounts.

The tweet, since deleted, read, “An authentic journey deep into the Native American soul in a sacred, founding and secular territory”.

A video was released later, showing Depp watching what appeared to be a rendition of a war dance. The ad faced immediate backlash for containing stereotypical imagery and for the cultural appropriation of Native Americans. Even the name of the perfume, “Sauvage” was criticized for sounding similar to the word “savage”.

Dior has since pulled the ad campaign all from of its social media accounts. Depp himself has not responded to the criticism, or commented on the ad being pulled down.