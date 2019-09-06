Share:

ATTOCK - All the resources are being utilised to stop quackery and sale of unregistered, substandard and expired medicines.

District Drug Controller Syed Tariq Masood Shah said this while talking to newsmen in his office. He said on daily basis different areas are being visited to register cases against those involved in quackery and to seal their clinics. He added that substandard medicines are being confiscated and samples of different medicines are also being sent to laboratory for quality check.

He said a dispensor cannot run a clinic independently and those doing this are considered quacks; their clinics will be sealed and cases will be sent to the concerned authorities.

He gave details of the last eight months, and said that 648 premises were inspected and during these visits 270 samples were taken and sent to laboratory and out of these samples 15 were found substandard.

He said three medical stores were sealed three FIRs were registered, four cases of expired medicines were sent to Drug Quality Control Board, four cases of not keeping sale and purchase record of medicines, 09 cases of selling medicines without licence were registered. He said that 74 cases of different nature had been sent to drug quality control boards. Replying to a question he said that Rs 2,297,000 have been received as fine from different areas and submitted in national kitty. Tariq Shah said that no lenient view will be taken of those involved in quackery and sale of substandard, expired and unregistered medicines.