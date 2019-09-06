Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza on Thursday said that all basic health units were being upgraded to transform the Islamabad Capital Territory into a city with model healthcare.

He said this during his visit to Basic Health Unit kirpa in rural Islamabad. He observed the facilities being provided at the health centre.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Mirza said that under Islamabad model health city initiative of the ministry; all basic health units were being upgraded. Kirpa Basic health Unit is also being transformed into model health centre, he said. He said that basic health units had been made functional and they were monitoring these facilities. Dr Mirza said that provision of health services was a right of people and negligence in provision of facilities to the masses would not be tolerated. He said that poor people had the same rights as the rich.