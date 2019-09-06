Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has said that Pakistan armed forces have made the defence of Pakistan impregnable, with its passion, courage and matchless sacrifices to defend the motherland.

While praising the services of armed forces of Pakistan here on Thursday, he said: “The entire nation is proud of their armed forces that have rendered matchless sacrifices to defend the country”.

The supreme sacrifices of these sons who laid down their lives for our prosperous tomorrow should always be remembered, the speaker added in his message on Defence Day being observed on 6th September 6 (today) across the country.

“This day provide us the opportunity to pay tribute to all those who sacrificed their lives for the country especially the martyrs of 1965 war,” he maintained, mentioning that today Pakistan is confronted with multiple security challenges in the shape of extremism, terrorism and external aggression, but the entire nation stands alongside Pakistan Defence Forces to thwart the evil designs against integrity and prosperity of Pakistan.

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri, in his message, said that Defence Day reminds us of the fearless sacrifices rendered by the armed forces of Pakistan during the war of 1965. He said that whole nation is united and stand with its armed forces . He also paid homage to the martyrs in war against terror.

While reiterating their commitment of sacrifice, the speaker and deputy speaker said: “on this day we have to make resolve that we shall defend the country at all cost,” they added, appreciating the decision of the government to observe the Defence Day as a day to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

Condemning the atrocities and oppression of the Indian Forces on innocent Kashmiri civilians, they said that whole nation strongly condemns those atrocities and stands with their Kashmiri brethren and fully support their movement of self-determination.

They expressed their optimism that hard time of people of Kashmir was near to end and their struggle to get rid of Indian occupation will soon succeed. While reiterating the firm stance of Pakistan on Kashmir, they said that Pakistan will continue moral and diplomatic support of Kashmiri people at all forums.