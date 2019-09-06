Share:

LAHORE - A policeman was arrested on Thursday for misbehaving an elderly woman.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Asif Ali was arrested on Punjab Police Inspector General Arif Nawaz’s orders. A video showing Ali misbehaving the elderly woman had gone viral on the social media, causing an outrage.

According to the FIR, the elderly woman from Muzaffargarh wanted to go inside CPO Complex to meet the CPO who was holding an open court. The FIR says, “ASI Asif Ali misbehaved the woman, snatched her stick and threw it away. He violated Section 155 of the Police Order 2002.”

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar also took notice of the issue and sought report from IGP and CCPO within 24 hours.

“Such cops do not deserve leniency. There is no place for such police officials in the force.

Legal action should be initiated to punish the police involved in misbehaving with public.

The CM issued directives to gears up work for bringing in police reforms, a handout said on Wednesday. “Custodial killings are intolerable,” he said and directed the IGP to ensure protection of human rights in police stations. He said the Punjab police will be synchronized with the needs of the hour and lamented that it was used for political purposes by the previous governments.

He said the PTI government was taking every possible step to improve the police system and there was no room for corrupt police. He reiterated that a policy of zero-tolerance had been adopted against corruption and a public-friendly police system will be introduced by rectifying the existing drawbacks so that the people could repose trust in the system.

Chairman PBIT calls on CM: Chairman PBIT Sardar Tanvir Ilyas called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at 90-SQA and apprised him about the steps being taken for bringing ease in business-culture as well as promotion of investment. Talking on this occasion, Usman Buzdar said that solid strategy has been adopted to promote new investment and facilities have been increased for the investors.

He said that business-environment has been much improved and the investors would not succumb to any bureaucratic snafu. He said that no one will be allowed to create hurdles in the process of boosting business activities as it creates new job opportunities.

The economy will be strengthened due to the provision of business- friendly environment to the investors, he added. Usman Buzdar said that PBIT will have to work according to the latest needs as ample opportunities of investment are available in Punjab. The PBIT will have to play proactively for the promotion of investment and steps will have to be taken to promote investment in the province. Tanvir Ilyas said that capacity of PBIT has been increased and achievement of targets has been given due attention in order to increase investment.