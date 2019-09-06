Share:

The third round of China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Trilateral Foreign Ministers' Dialogue will be held on Saturday in Islamabad under the chairmanship of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

According to a statement issued by Foreign Office, the agenda of the dialogue focuses on political relations and the peace process, security cooperation and counter terrorism, and development cooperation and connectivity.

Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi and Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Salahuddin Rabbani will lead their respective delegations.

China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Foreign Ministers' Dialogue was established in 2017 as a means of trilateral cooperation on issues of mutual interest and with a particular focus on cooperation in economic development and peace and security.

The Dialogue provides an opportunity to illustrate the joint efforts made by the three countries on political cooperation and facilitating Afghan peace and reconciliation process since the last round.