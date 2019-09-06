Share:

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar visited the residence of Lance Naik Muhammad Taimur Aslam at Pir Colony in Walton who embraced martyrdom due to unprovoked firing of the Indian army at LOC and met with his father, maternal grandfather and other family members.

Usman Buzdar paid rich tributes to the great sacrifice of Muhammad Taimur Aslam for the defense of the country and prayed for him. The whole nation pays tributes to the bravery of Taimur Aslam who rendered his life for the beloved motherland, he said. September 6 is an occasion to express solidarity with the families of the martyrs. I am heartened that the courage of the family of Taimur Aslam is strong and praiseworthy as martyred army jawans are the pride of the nation, he said.

The martyrs have sacrificed their today to secure the tomorrow of the nation. He assured that the Punjab government is always available to provide any possible support to the martyr’s family. The 22 crore people of Pakistan are proud of Muhammad Taimur Aslam and the nation, whose youth is filled with the passion of martyrdom, cannot be defeated, he added. Commissioner and DC Lahore, DIG (Ops.) and military officials were present on the occasion.

Talking to the media, the chief minister said that September 6 is an occasion to remember the martyrs and their families as we are living peacefully because of their great sacrifices. We express complete solidarity with the families of martyrs and they will be properly looked after. He reiterated that Kashmir is the jugular vein of our country and Pakistan is incomplete without it. Indian cruelties and barbarity in Occupied Kashmir is highly commendable and the nation is standing with their Kashmiri brethren, he added.

Moreover, CM Usman Buzdar gave a messge for PAF day and stated that September 07, 1965 is the bright chapter in the history of PAF when the PAF eagles wrote a new history of bravery and courage and defeated the wicked enemy. The unforgettable role played by the PAF will always be remembered in the military history of the world. In his message, the chief minister paid rich tributes to the sacrifices of PAF martyrs and said the nation is proud of the professional capabilities of Pakistan Air Force. PAF is ever-ready to give a befitting reply to every tactic of the enemy and PAF has, again, exhibited its professional competence by destroying two Indian military planes in February at LOC. Our armed forces will continue to foil the nefarious designs of the enemy, he said. All the three armed forces of Pakistan are fully vigilant and active to defend the country and no one can look at Pakistan with an evil eye, he concluded.