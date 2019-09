Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday has clarified that Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar is not being changed.

The announcement was made during the meeting of spokesmen in Islamabad.

The premier said he is satisfied with the performance of Buzdar and that he knows very well who are making efforts to become the CM by submitting

their applications at different places.

According to sources, Imran Khan had chaired the meeting of spokesmen for over two hours on Thursday.