LAHORE - A lawyer on Thursday challenged the withdrawal of free medical tests and treatment at public hospitals, and sought restoration of the facility. Rana Sikander contended that establishment of Zakat counter in these hospitals for free treatment is illegal as it’s the government’s responsibility to provide free treatment to all people. In another case, the court suspended the DEO orders regarding transfer of a number of teachers out of the city, and called for a reply from the transferring authority on Sept 17. Meanwhile, the court was moved by a contractor with the complaint that he has not been paid Rs90 million though he has completed the development projects.