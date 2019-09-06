Share:

Rawalpindi - City Police Officer Capt (R) Faisal Rana dismissed 9 police officers from service on charges of corruption, misconduct, failure in controlling crime and having links with gangsters, a spokesman said on Thursday.

The officers were shown the door after allegations levelled against them proved true in inquiries held by the city police chief, he added.

The police officers were identified as former SHO Police Station Rawat Inspector Salim, former SHO PS RA Bazaar Inspector Khalid Satti, former SHO PS Naseerabad Inspector Rana Zulfiqar, former SHO PS New Town Inspector Raja Mussadiq, former SHO PS Taxila Inspector Faisal Manzoor Qazi, former SHO PS Pirwadhai Inspector Raja Rashid, former SHO PS Ratta Inspector Sajid and former SHO PS City Sub Inspector Shafqat, the spokesman said.

According to him, CPO Capt (R) Faisal Rana had ordered inquiries against 8 police officers after receiving complaints that they were involved in corrupt practices, immoral activities and sheltering criminals. The inquiry officers conducted thorough inquiries and found them guilty and recommended departmental action against them, he said. The CPO, in light of the inquiry reports, dismissed them from service and issued a notification in this regard.

Talking to media men, the CPO said that the police force could not be made professional without accountability. He said that the prime responsibility of police was to protect the lives and properties of public instead of handing in gloves with the gangsters and criminals.

He said that a zero tolerance policy had been adopted against black sheep in the department and there was no room for corrupt elements.

Meanwhile, the CPO also dismissed Inspector Raja Asif on charges of remaining absent from duty, gross misconduct and joining United Nations Peacekeeping Mission in Mali without obtaining NoC from police department. A notification in this regard has also been issued by the CPO Capt (R) Faisal Rana.

Private school principal, security guard held on sodomy charges

Police arrested principal of a private school and security guard of a private housing society on charges of making attempts to assault students sexually, a police spokesman said on Thursday.

Cases were also registered against the accused identified as Ishtiaq, school principal, and Nadim Asghar, the security guard, he said.

According to the police spokesperson, Imran Shakil, a resident of Kharakan, appeared in Police Station Rawat and lodged a complaint that his nephew was enrolled in a private school in class 10. He alleged that Ishtiaq, principal of the school, had sent immoral messages on the cell phone of his nephew luring him develop illicit relationship with him. The applicant said that the principal called his nephew in the school and tried to sodomise him. He asked the police to register a case against the accused and arrest him. The police filed a case and rounded up the accused, the spokesman said. In the second incident, parents of a 7th class student approached PS Rawat accusing Nadim Asghar, the security guard, of trying to sodomise the student.

The police held the accused after filing a case, he said.

Police produced both the accused before a court and obtained their physical remand, he said.

Superintendent of Police Saddar Division Rai Mazhar, while talking to media men, said that the police had taken action against the accused on complaints of the victim families. “We will ensure rights of women and children”, he said, adding that strict monitoring of all such cases was also being done.

The SP advised the parents to remove communication gap between their children and ask them to inform parents immediately if somebody ever tried to harass them sexually.

Meanwhile, a team of Waris Khan police carried out a raid and nabbed a man for raping two minor girls after kidnapping them.

The accused was identified as Ramzan, against whom rape cases were registered.

According to Superintendent of Police Rawal Division Asif Masood, Ramzan had abducted two minor girls aging between 7 and 8 years from Mohalla Hukam Asad and brought them to a house where he assaulted them sexually. He said that the police registered cases against the accused on complaints of the parents and held him. “The victim girls have been brought to hospital for medico-legal examination and treatment so that prompt action can be taken against the accused,” he said.