Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah has advised the home secretary to evolve mechanised strategy for security of the coastal areas of Sindh in collaboration with the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) Sindh Fisheries Department, law enforcement agencies and all other stakeholders.

Addressing a high level meeting on Thursday, jointly chaired by him and Federal Secretary Maritimes Affairs Rizwan Ahmed regarding identification of illegal jetties on the coasts of Sindh Province and mitigate the threats posted by them to economy and security of Province and the country. The Federal Secretary pointed out that the coordinated efforts are must to eradicate the menace of illegalities including smuggling with a view to save the country from loss.

Referring to the highest level meetings chaired by the Prime Minister and Standing Committee, Rizwan noted action to this effect is desired to abolish the illegal jetties and to register them inclusively. He stressed the need to formulate the rules aimed at overcoming the issue in collaboration with Federal and Sindh governments and all concerned agencies.

The Sindh Secretary Fisheries informed the meeting that the Sindh Government had notified the rules in this regard in November 2007 in accordance with the Sindh Fisheries Ordinance 1980 while The Sindh Fisheries (Landing Site /Jetty) Rules 2019 is under process covering the Account Titles and specifications of Jetty, Landing Site, Fishing Trip Permit, Tindle Card, Fishermen Card, Crew Card and Crew List.

The Chief Secretary asked Secretary Home A Kabir Kazi to ensure coordinated efforts under the joint strategic line of action by the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency, Karachi Port Trust, Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Customs , Pakistan Coast Guards and concerned law enforcement agencies and sought report within a weak. Shah also asked the Secretary Fisheries to maintain close coordination with PMSA and other stake holders. Those who also attended the meeting include Secretary Coordination Dr Riaz A Siddiqui, Secretary E&T A Haleem Shah, and representatives of other nation building departments.