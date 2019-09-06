Share:

ISLAMABAD - The exchange rate of dollar gained 15 paisa in interbank and was traded at Rs156.38 as compared to the last closing at Rs156.23, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Thursday.

However according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs156.00 and Rs156.50.

The SBP further reported that in interbank, the price of Euro increased by 59 paisas and was traded at Rs172.59 as compared to last closing at Rs172.

The exchange rate of Japanese yen dipped by 1 paisa and was traded at Rs1.46 against Rs1.47, whereas the increase of Rs1.93 was witnessed in exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs191.88 as compared with last closing at Rs189.95. The exchange rate of UAE Dirham and Saudi Riyal gained 4 paisas each after which they were traded at Rs42.57 and Rs41.69 against Rs42.53 and Rs41.65 respectively.