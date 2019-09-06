KARACHI -   Special taskforce, constituted by Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Mukesh Kumar Chawla to eradicate drugs in Karachi, have arrested an accused and recovered 13 kilogramme charas from his possession.

An Excise team led by AETO Shiraz Thebo took action on a tip off and nabbed an accused namely Akhter Maine from main road near Subhan Bakery Nazimabad No 2 district. The Excise Department said the Charas was being transported in an unregistered rickshaw. A case has been lodged against the accused and investigation is under way. Meanwhile, Mukesh Kumar, Secretary Excise and Taxation &  Narcotics Control Abdul Haleem Shaikh, congratulated the Excise team for a big catch.

Chawla also expressed his hope that they would continue their efforts against drug peddlers and save new generation from the menace of drugs.

 

 

