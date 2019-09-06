Share:

OKARA - A girl was sexually assaulted at gunpoint and impregnated here in village 27/GD.

According to police, the victim Sumera Bibi, daughter of Mohammad Ashiq, was raped by one identified as Wajid Ali at gunpoint six months ago in village 27/GD. The girl remained silent over the incident for months in order to preserve dignity of her family. She, however, got pregnant and had to disclose the entire matter to her family.

The preliminary medical examination has confirmed the assault.

The police have registered a case against the accused and launched further investigation.

YOUTH SHOT INJURED BY IN-LAWS OVER LOVE MARRIAGE

A youth was shot at and injured by his in-laws over a love marriage issue.

According to police, about three months ago, Khawar Hussain, son of Dilawar Hussain, contracted love marriage with Rehmat Bibi, resident of village Sabukay against the will of her family.

Father of the girl Mohammad Sharif and other members of the family including Azhar, Khan Mohammad traced the couple and attacked them at their home. They shot at and injured the youth and took away the girl forcibly with them. Hussain was rushed to local hospital for medical aid.

The police have registered a case against the accused and started further investigation.