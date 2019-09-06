Share:

Okara - The Pakistan Post has been performing excellent role in the development of the country, said Khalid Awais Ranjha, Post Master General (PMG) Punjab. During his visit to the General Post Office (GPO) Okara, he said the GPO Okara employees well deserved welfare and betterment.

The PMG especially viewed the dilapidated state of the GPO building and issued directions for its immediate renovation.

He planted a sapling in the GPO premises and inaugurated the plantation campaign. He said the employees of the Pakistan Post were the identity of the this department. The Pakistan Post would take all measures to enhance their welfare chances, he said. He also told that the federal minister Potal Services Murad Saeed had taken enough pains of day and night hardwork and put the dept on the path of development and progress. He disclosed that the Pakistan would carry millions of notices of the FBR at the doorstep of the citizens of Pakistan. The destination of progress making the Pakistan post a profitable dept was not far away now.