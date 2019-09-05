Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ali Haider won the 25m wheelchair race in the first Quaid-e-Azam Special Persons & Paralympics Games 2019 here at Pakistan Sports Complex on Thursday.

Shiraz grabbed second spot and M Aman Afzal took third place on the concluding day of the event. Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Secretary Akbar Hussain Durrani graced the occasion as chief guest, while Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Director General Arif Ibrahim, Director Media Shazia Ejaz, Deputy Director General Technical and Training M Azam Dar, Deputy Director General Facilities Agha Amjedullah, Deputy Director General Finance Ghazzanfar Ali and other officials were also present there.

The mismanagement also marred the second and concluding day as the PSB’s incompetent and arrogant officials learnt nothing from the first day’s mistakes. The special kids, parents and officials were kept on waiting for more than three hours for the chief guest and when he arrived, he was least bothered about the difficulties being faced by the special kids, who were looking tired, hungry and were finding it very tough to go to toilets. Even the sports journalists were given rash treatment, as they were kept on waiting for more than two hours without seats and drinking water.

Like the inaugural ceremony, the closing function was also conducted in a very pathetic manner due to supervision of non-professionals. Despite the availability of Media Director and Special Directorates Shumila, who had conducted a number of big ceremonies, their services were not utilised.

There was no coordination among the organizers of the event, as only DDG Administration Mansoor was calling all the shots and no one dared to interfere in his orders. The DDG didn’t bother to perform his official duties, but wasted no opportunity to get into the limelight.

It is hoped that IPC Minister Dr Fahmida Mirza will seek explanation from the responsible officials and especially from DG Arif Ibrahim on bringing bad name to the PSB, playing with emotions of special kids and distributing low-quality medals among the winners. It is also hoped that the IPC Minister will not allow the PSB officials to spoil all her good work in future.

Meanwhile, the National Paralympics Committee of Pakistan wrote a letter of thanks to the IPC Minister for her all-out support for the national cause and hoped that she will continue to support the kids in future. All the gold medalists received Rs 10,000 cash, silver medalists Rs 5000 cash and bronze medalists Rs 3000 cash.

RESULTS:

In 50m wheelchair race, Adeel Rafaqat won gold, Ali Haider silver and Sirosh Ayub bronze, in 50m race, M Qasim won gold, M Haroon silver and Ahmed Hassan Khan bronze, in the 50m race senior females, Kiran Rafiq won gold, Amina Bibi silver and Asifa Jabeen bronze, in 50m race junior male, M Nouman Shoukat won gold, Abdul Rehman silver and M Irfan bronze.

In 100m race senior males, Hub Ali won gold, Aun Ali silver and Haroon Ahmed bronze, in 100m race senior male, Faizan won gold, Shahzaib Ali Shah silver and Ghufran bronze, in 100m race hearing impaired seniors male, M Zeeshan won gold, Mussadiq silver and Noshan Saleem bronze, in 100m race B-2, B-3 seniors male, Sajeel Ishtiaq won gold, Ammad Waheed silver and Hamza Ashfaq bronze.

In 100m race hearing impaired seniors female, Sana Bibi won gold, Iqra Hanif silver and Ifra Bibi bronze, in 100m race B-2/B-3 seniors female, Tayyaba Fatima won gold, Nimra Rafiq won silver and Moeena bronze, in 100m race H.1 juniors male, Sami won gold, M Shahzaib silver and Faisal bronze.

In shotput seniors male, Rizwan Aslam won gold, Umair Sohail silver and Sarmad Ejaz bronze, in shotput H.1 seniors male, Adil Feroz won gold, Kamran silver and Rizwan bronze, in shotput B-2/B-3 seniors male, Sajjad Inaam won gold, Daniyal Khan silver and Hamza Shahid bronze, in shotput H.1 seniors female, Aisha Amajd won gold, Iqra Shehzadi silver and Alia Bibi bronze, in shotput B-2/B-3 seniors female, Mehwish won gold, Kianat silver and Madiha bronze.

In long jump H.1 seniors female, Haseena Bibi won gold, Tayyaba silver and Hajira remained absent, in long jump B-2/B-3 seniors male, Noman won gold, Talha silver and M Yousaf bronze, in long jump hearing impaired seniors male, M Ahmed won gold, Maaz Ali silver and M Irfan was absent.

In 50m race low ability male, Waqas won gold, Mohsin Ali silver and Abdul Moeed bronze, in 50m race low ability female, Shah Gollan won gold, Humarra Rukhsar silver and Shanza Umer bronze, in 100m race high ability male, Hamza won gold, Maaz Zafar silver and Usman bronze, in 100m race high ability female, Nazish won gold, Sahiba silver and Muqaddas bronze, In the long jump male, Khurram Shahzad won gold, Aziz Ahmed silver and Awais bronze, in long jump female, Eman Ali won gold, Asma silver and Sidra Bibi bronze.

In shotput male, Ammar Shahid won gold, Huzaifa Khan silver and Danish Ishaq bronze, in shotput female, Sabahat Tariq won gold, Komal Batool silver and Maryam Nadeem bronze, in bocce male, Farhan Aslam won gold, Mubashir silver and Shehryar bronze, in bocce female, Alina won gold, Mah-e-eNoor silver and Maha bronze.

In table tennis hearing impaired boys, Ubaid-ur-Rehman won gold, Abdullah Khan silver and Zain Ali bronze, in badminton female hearing impaired, Sonia won gold, Shza silver and Alissha bronze, in badminton para player boys, Zeeshan won gold, Shahid Iqbal silver and Usama bronze, in badminton hearing impaired boys Adeel won gold, Sudais silver and Umer bronze.

In badminton mentally challenged boys, Jahanzaib won gold, Umer silver and Mohsin bronze, in badminton girls mentally challenge, Bakhtawar won gold, Samera silver and Faiza bronze, in table tennis boys mentally challenged, Abdul Rehman won gold, Adnan silver and Touqeer bronze and in table tennis girls mentally challenged, Asma won gold and Faiza silver.