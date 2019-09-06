Share:

Pakistan is the fifth most populated country of the world and with the current population growth rate; it is expected to become the fourth most populated country by 2030. Such massive population growth poses serious challenges to the country’s development pursuits. While there are multiple reasons for such large population, one key element unanimously agreed at all levels is lack of family planning.

Sukh Initiative is one of Pakistan’s first urban planning project. Launched in November 2013 in joint partnerships with Aman Foundation, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and The David and Lucile Packard Foundation, Sukh Initiative is envisioned to deliver results by catalyzing family planning in Pakistan. It focuses on the one million population of peri-urban areas of Karachi in the areas of Bin Qasim, Malir, Landhi and Korangi.

To highlight the concept of family planning, a seminar was recently held at a local hotel in Lahore organized by Sukh initiative. The overall evaluation of the project was shared at the event. The seminar was attended by various stakeholders from the government and NGOs.

Secretary Population Welfare Department (PWD) Hassan Iqbal graced the event as the chief guest. Moreover, the event was attended by CEO Sukh Shazia Masood, CEO Aman Foundation Dr Mujahid khan, CEO Pakistan Population Innovation Fund (PPIF) Jawad Ahmed, Head of United Nation Population Fund (UNFPA) Punjab Shoaib Ahmed, Project Head Dr, Haris Ahmed, consult director Yasmeen Qazi and other stakeholders.

Project Head Dr Haris Ahmed shared that Sukh initiative empowers families to access contraceptive by increasing knowledge, improving quality of services and expanding the basket of choices contributing to the goal of FP2020”. He added that Sukh initiative has helped in breaking traditional barriers through mobilization efforts and client mapping efforts. Program has trained 200 lady health workers of the national program, for family planning and primary healthcare, has provided door to door community services addressing family planning services, misconception about contraceptives, joint monitoring services. Such initiatives have upgraded 100 public and private health facilities. Aman telehealth is an important step of our project. We have also worked with local TV channels and also in a process of launching a mobile app to provide better accessibility to people of distant areas”.

Chief guest of the event Hassan Iqbal Secretary PWD appreciated the efforts of Sukh Initiative and stated that the Government of Punjab is also receptive to such ideas and will support them with funding. Government has started two related programs and we truly appreciate these kind of initiatives.