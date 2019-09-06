Share:

ISLMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday reserved its verdict in a petition of former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf seeking removal of his name from the Exit Control List (ECL). A division bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani conducted hearing of the petition and reserved the judgment after hearing arguments of both the sides. Earlier, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) submitted its reply in this matter and adopted in its reply that his petition is not maintainable under the law hence liable to be dismissed being in fructuous. It added, “In the light of the judgment reported as 2019 YLR 781, the petitioner must approach the learned accountability court for removal of his name from ECL, as several references have been filed before the Accountability Court Islamabad whereupon charge has been framed, trial commenced and the same is ripe up for conclusion necessitating the petitioner’s presence at the time of production of evidence as well as statement under Section 342 CrPC. In this view of the matter, there is grave apprehension of absconsion.” The NAB maintained that the petitioner has invoked the constitutional jurisdiction of this court before availing the alternate remedies available to him under the law on the subject.