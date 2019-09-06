Share:

It would be really something incredible for Pakistani youths that PM Imran Khan will launch the Kamyab Naujawan Programme next month. A meeting presided over by Mr Khan at the Prime Minister Office on Thursday was informed that under the programme,500000 youths will be given soft loans worth Rs100 billion.PM added more that the programme would not only provide monetary assistance to youths but also help prosper local industries.

Pakistani youths are very talented as they prove themselves in all fields, he said. Moreover, Special Assistant to the PM on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said that under the programme, many schemes, including Youth Entrepreneurship scheme, Green Youth Movement, Start-up Pakistan, Internship Programme, Hunarmand Naujawan and National Entrepreneur Programme, would be launched. The special assistant said that the first category, youths would be given Rs100000 to Rs500000 and in the second category, they will get loans up to Rs5 million and in the first phase the National Bank of Pakistan, Bank of Khyber and Bank of Punjab will provide loans. Overall, Kamyab Naujawan Programme is really a wonderful opportunity for Pakistani youths will be launched next month. The appreciable struggle of PM Khan Saib shows the symbol of Naya Pakistan which is the only destination of PTI.

IMRAN RASHEED,

Kech.