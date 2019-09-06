Share:

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwaa (KP) government has rejected a proposal by Peshawar High Court (PHC) that sought to establish a Child Protection Court at the district level.

PHC Registrar Khawaja Wajid ud Din told the media in a press conference in Peshawar on Friday that Pakistan was a signatory to the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, under which several measures had been launched for the welfare of children.

The PHC has twice requested that the KP government institute child protection courts at the district level throughout the province, but this has been rejected both tims, he said.

He also added that following the successful functioning of a child protection court in Peshawar, the PHC had decided to set up two courts, one in Mardan and one in Abbottabad, which could have become functional this month.

The PHC has since responded to the objections raised by the finance department on the proposed KP Judicial Act.

He held that the constitution guarantees an independent judiciary, and the proposed law was meant for its improved functioning.