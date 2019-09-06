Share:

LAHORE - The 63rd meeting of the governing body of the Lahore Arts Council (LAC) was held at the committee room of Alhamra here on Thursday. According to a spokesman, the meeting, chaired by LAC Board of Governors (BoG) Chairperson Moneeza Hashmi, approved the Council’s budget for year 2019-20. Members said that transparency, merit and realistic use of resources were being ensured. All board members welcomed the suggestions for development and improvement of the organisation. Moneeza Hashmi said that Alhamra would hold a mega music event every three months.