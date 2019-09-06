Share:

SIALKOT - The people of Sialkot will observe the National Defenec Day and Kashmir Solidarity Day with zeal and enthusiasm today. The nation will renew the pledge to sacrifice lives for upholding the prestige of Pakistan and defending the Motherland. The people will pay homage to all the martyrs and Ghazis of September 06, 1965 Indo-Pak War.

The Day will dawn with the special prayers in all the mosques for national solidarity, integrity, prosperity and peace. In Sialkot, the main “Hilal-e-Istaqlal” hoisting ceremony would be held at historical Sialkot Fort under the auspices of Sialkot Municipal Corporation here today.

Senior Pak Army and Sialkot district administration officials will jointly hoist the Hilal-e-Istaqlal, which was conferred upon to the people of Sialkot, who wrote a golden history of bravery by sacrificing their lives for defending the motherland near Sialkot during the September 06, 1965 Indo-Pak War.

On this occasion, the people of Sialkot will reaffirm resolve to defend the country as it did in 1965 in the event of a similar threat in future.

People throng Shuhada Park

The senior Pak Army officials will salute the Shuhada and lay down the floral wreaths at their graves in Sialkot, Daska and Chawinda during the special ceremonies held there today...#

Meanwhile, Hundreds of the students of University of Sialkot and their teachers will march towards the Sucheetgarh Zero Point along the Sialkot Working Boundary today.

They will express complete solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people in landlocked Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. They will also pay homage to the Shuhada and Ghzais of 1965 Indo-Pak War, besides, giving a strong message of peace to the neighbouring Indian, while hoisting the national flags of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

In Chawinda, a large number of the people including women and children thronged the local Shuhada Park to witness the 1965 Indo-Pak War memories in shape of the Indian tanks and plan displayed there, known as the world’s biggest graveyard of as many as 600 invading Indian Tanks.

The people especially children showed keen interest in the Indian tanks and planes displayed there and they paid homage to the martyrs, who sacrificed their lives while defending the Motherland near Chawinda-Sialkot during the 1965 Indo-Pak War.

They also laid the floral wreathes on the graves of Shuhada and saluted them for their bravery.

During the 1965 Indo-Pak War, the people of Chawinda-Sialkot wrote a golden history of bravery by sacrificing their lives for defending the motherland near Chawinda-Sialkot during the September 1965 Indo-Pak War. The world’s biggest war of the tanks was fought there near Chawinda in 1965 , in which the local people laid down under the invading Indian tanks with bombs and blew up themselves, besides, completely destroying the hundreds of the Indian army’s tanks, making Chawinda-Sialkot a graveyard of these tanks. They sacrificed their lives to save the motherland during 1965 war.

The visiting people often paid rich tributes to all the martyrs and Ghaazis. They said that September 6 stands out as a symbol of our enduring display of unity, Faith and Discipline as a nation. They said that people of Sialkot also wrote a golden history of bravery by sacrificing their lives for defending the motherland near Sialkot during the September 06, 1965 Indo-Pak War.

They revealed that compared to 1965, Pakistan today has emerged as more resilient and vibrant country with strong conventional and non-conventional power. The day reminds us of determination, selflessness and sacrifices of our Armed Forces, which they had rendered for the Defence of Pakistan, they added…#

Meanwhile, the people urged the government to restore annual cultural Mela at Chawinda, the land of the Shuhada of 1965 Indo-Pak War.

They said that this cultural mela was used to be held at Shuhada Park Chawinda, Pasrur tehsil here, which has been lying suspended for the last few years due to some security concerns raised by the Sialkot district administration. This had been a main event to promote the local culture.

The people used to pay homage to the martyrs who defended the Motherland by sacrificing their lives.