Share:

The Parliamentary Committee on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has unanimously rejected the establishment of CPEC Authority, stagnating the government's efforts to bring the entire project under one state body.

The Parliamentary Panel on CPEC met under the chairmanship of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf MNA Sher Ali Arbab at the Parliament House on Thursday. Members expressed their concerns that the CPEC Authority, with a chairman having the same powers of Principle Accounting Officer, would have a direct conflict with the Secretary Planning.

The CPEC Authority would ultimately only lead to a duplication of institutions and ministries, the Parliamentary Panel held.

“The Planning Commission high-ups could not convince the parliamentarians why this CPEC Authority is necessary to run the CPEC-related projects,” a committee member said.

The Planning Commission also said that the CPEC Authority would identify projects to bring them under the authority as CPEC projects, but it was pointed out that it was the domain of the ministry affected by a project to identify and then bring together a joint working group with the Chinese side.

The committee member also added that the Planning Commission also stated that considering CPEC was now moving towards business-to-business contacts with the Chinese side, the ministries concerned needed to strengthen themselves.

The issue, when put up for a vote, was unanimously rejected by members of the panel.