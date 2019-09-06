Share:

MULTAN - Pakistan is the second biggest provider of manpower to the rest of the world in South Asia. This was stated by counsellor Migrant Resource Centre, Javeria Sultan, while addressing a one-day workshop for guidance of people aspiring to get jobs or doing business abroad here on Thursday. The workshop was organised by Mera Maan and Youth Employability Network.

Quoting a survey report of Bureau of Immigration and Overseas Employment, Javeria said that 839,353 people went to foreign countries for jobs in 2016, another 496,286 in 2017 and 346,467 in 2018.

She said that six per cent of these people were highly qualified, 11 percent were skilled professionals, 40 percent skilled persons, two per cent semi-skilled persons and 41 percent were unskilled. She disclosed that around 10 million Pakistanis were residing in foreign countries for jobs and majority of them, 75 percent, in the Gulf countries.

Experts provided guidance to the participants about labour migration.

Trainer Shahzad Murtaza Langah apprised the participants about hazards and difficulties people can face in case of adopting non-formal ways or illegal entry into foreign countries.

He stressed that people should adopt formal ways for migration and highlighted the role of Migrant Resource Centre, Overseas Employment Promoters, Overseas Employment Corporation,Overseas Pakistanis Foundation and other institutions and how these could be helpful in adopting formal way of migration.