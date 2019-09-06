Share:

Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan said that on this day our valiant forces foiled the nefarious and sordid designs of the enemy.

In her message on Defence Day, the special assistant said we pay tributes to Ghazis and Martyrs who wrote the unmatchable history of bravery and gallantry.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said our martyrs are our pride who forced to retreat a several times bigger enemy. She said this is the most memorable day of Pakistan’s military history.

The Special Assistant said it is also the day of reaffirmation to make Pakistan a welfare and impregnable force by reviving the spirit of unity, harmony and brotherhood. She said this is the day which reaffirms our resolve for the defense of the motherland against all threats.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said Pakistan’s armed forces are fully equipped and capable to give a befitting response to any aggression of the enemy.

Regarding Kashmir, the Special Assistant said dream of durable peace in South Asia can not be achieved without resolution of Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions. She said Kashmir is Pakistan’s jugular vein.

She said defending the stance of Kashmiris is amount to strengthening the defense of Pakistan.