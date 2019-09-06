Share:

Azad Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan Friday said the people of India-occupied Kashmir (IOK) are not alone, entire Pakistani nation and Azad Kashmir people are standing by them on all fronts.

Sardar Masood Khan addressed a ceremony in connection with Defense and Martyrs Day in Muzaffarabad, and urged the UN Security Council (UNSC) to stop India from committing genocide in occupied Kashmir.

Masood Khan said Indian actions in occupied Kashmir have put peace and security of entire region at stake. He said the UN Security Council should take practical steps to end the miseries and agony of Kashmiri people.

He affirmed that no power of the world can deprive the people of Jammu and Kashmir of their right to self-determination. He said the people in the occupied valley have been fighting against the Indian tyranny and oppression over the last seven decades.

Masood Khan said this is a day to pay homage to the families of the martyrs. Pakistan has fought six wars for Kashmiris and is continuing its support though political and diplomatic efforts, he said.

India made a big mistake by challenging Pakistan in 1965, and the whole nation stood united against the enemy, he added.

Sardar Masood Khan said India once again attacked the occupied valley and the region on August 5 by scrapping IOK’s autonomy. India has planned to silent the voices of Kashmiris by torturing them, and Pakistan is highlighting its atrocities across the globe, he concluded.