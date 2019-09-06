Share:

Lahore - No-toss rule and heavier financial penalties for not maintaining over-rates are the key features of the PCB Playing Conditions and PCB Code of Conduct for the 2019-20 season, which kicks-off on Saturday, 14 September, with the first round action of the four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

For the first time in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, the country’s premier tournament, and according to clause 13.4 of the PCB Playing Conditions 2019-20, the visiting team’s captain will have the option to bowl first after accessing the pitch conditions.

If the captain opts against it, the normal toss – which is done by the spin of coin – will be done. The clause reads as: “Before the toss, the visiting team captain shall be offered the option to bowl first. If he decides so, the toss (Usual spin of the coin) shall not take place. “If the visiting team captain is undecided then a normal toss (Usual spin of coin) shall take place. “In case the teams are playing at a neutral venue, the home team will be deemed the team, which is mentioned as “Home” in the schedule”. The purpose behind the introduction of this rule is to provide equal and fair opportunity to the visiting side to exploit assistance from the surface, if any. A clear distinction has also been made on how the teams will be awarded points – which will be derived after the addition of the points awarded on the basis of match result and first innings performances in the batting and bowling departments.

A team securing an outright win will get 16 points. Five and nine points will be awarded for a drawn or a tied game. The following is how the points on the first innings performances will be awarded: Batting points for the first innings which could be earned up to 11o overs: 1 point for 200 runs, 2 points for 250 runs, 3 points for 300 runs, 4 points for 350 runs, 5 points for 400 runs. Bowling points for first innings: 1 point for 3 wickets, 2 points for 6 wickets, 3 points for 9 wickets.

In case the final of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (first-class tournament) ends in a draw, the winner will be declared on the basis of the first innings. However, if the first innings is not completed within the scheduled duration – which is five days for the final match – the match will be continued on subsequent day so that the first innings is completed by both the sides. If the first innings of both the teams are not completed despite the extra day, both the teams will be declared as joint winner. To ensure completion of overs in the allocated time, the PCB has introduced heavier and consistent cash fines in the PCB Code of Conduct 2019-20. Range of permissible sanctions for unlimited-overs matches: PKR 8,000 per team for 1-2 over short, PKR 12,000 per team plus penalty for previous overs for 3-4 overs, PKR 16,000 per team plus penalty for previous overs for 5-6 overs, PKR 20,000 per team plus penalty for previous overs for 7-8 overs, PKR 25,000 per team plus penalty for previous overs for 9 or more overs.

Range of permissible sanctions for one-day matches: PKR 10,000 per team for 1-2 over short, PKR 12,000 per team plus penalty for previous overs for 3-5 overs short, PKR 16,000 per team plus penalty for previous overs for 6 or more overs short. Range of permissible sanctions for T20 matches: PKR 10,000 per team for 1 over short, PKR 15,000 per team plus penalty for previous overs for 2-4 overs short, PKR 20,000 per team plus penalty for previous overs for 5 or more overs short.

In case of day/night matches during the Pakistan Cup One-Day matches, 30 minutes of extra time will be available to the teams. Clause 1.2 (ii) of the Qualification Rules for PCB Domestic Tournament 2019-20 allows a player to represent teams from only one Cricket Association across the season.

Cricket Associations, along with using all 32 players in either of the First or Second XI sides, will be allowed to use their U19 players to participate in all domestic tournaments, including first-class cricket. The Cricket Associations can also register an overseas player, subject to a written approval from the PCB and a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the relevant cricket board of that player, in addition to their original squad of 32 players.

According to Clause 2 of the Qualification Rules for PCB Domestic Tournament 2019-20, all such requests to include overseas players are to made one month prior to the cricket season. If a Cricket Association wants to take an overseas player on board during the season, a special request would have to be made to the PCB Domestic Cricket Operations department.

PCB Director Domestic Cricket Operations Haroon Rashid said: “The PCB is committed to reduce the gap between international and domestic cricket, which made these changes necessary. I am hopeful that these alterations will bring in more professionalism in our players and help them prepare for the daunting challenges of international cricket.”