Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday emphasized on provision of all possible facilitation to industry for country’s economic development and to expedite the economic process and create job opportunities.

He was chairing a high-level meeting held in Islamabad regarding facilitation of business community, especially small and medium class industrialists. The prime minister said registration of industrial units is necessary for protection of rights of workers and laborers.

PM Khan was briefed about problems being faced by industrial units in Punjab from various government departments in the name of inspection. A detailed briefing was also given on the procedure to protect industrial workers’ rights and measures to further improve the provision of health, education, and other facilities to laborers.

The prime minister, during the briefing, was informed that there are 226,600 industrial units in Punjab and electricity connections to 55,435 of them have been disconnected.

According to details, 22,475 industrial units are registered with the Punjab Labor Department, 77,448 with Social Security Department, and around 63,500 units registered with Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI).