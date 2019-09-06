Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday called upon the international community to take notice of the plight of Kashmiris in Occupied Kashmir where and people are facing atrocities there at the hands of Indian security forces.

In his interaction with Oman’s parliamentary delegation headed by Chairman Majles Al’Shura Sheikh Khalid Bin Hilal Al Maawali, the Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the world must take notice of the plight of Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir and people are facing atrocities there at the hands of security forces.

He apprised the visiting delegation about the plight of Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir and the atrocities being committed against the innocent Kashmiri Muslims by the Indian forces.

The two sides reiterated the need to further enhance bilateral trade ties and strengthen mutual cooperation in various fields.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser was also present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, the visiting delegation also called on President Arif Alvi in the presidency.

During the meeting, the president, said Indian fascist regime has endangered the regional and international peace because of its access to the nuclear button.

He said Pakistan has strongly rejected the illegal Indian actions of August 5, whereby it unilaterally tried to alter the disputed status of occupied Kashmir in breach of the UN Security Council resolutions.

He emphasized that India’s assertion of Jammu and Kashmir being an internal matter was not true, as testified by the recent meeting of the UNSC. The President stressed that every Muslim must feel the pain of the innocent Kashmiris, who were subjected to blatant human rights violation by Indian Forces.

Arif Alvi said that Pakistan seeks support of Oman along with the international community to urge India to respect the UNSC Resolutions, which give an inalienable right of self-determination to the people of Kashmir. He said Oman must make efforts to solidify OIC’s support for the people occupied Kashmir.

The President said Pakistan is a peaceful nation and desire peace in the region. He underlined that peace in Afghanistan was pivotal for sustainable regional peace and Pakistan was dedicated to the ongoing reconciliation process in Afghanistan.

The President said that Pakistan attached great importance to its relations with Oman and was keen to further enhance these brotherly relations in all spheres.

Sheikh Khalid bin Hilal Al Maawali said Pakistani diaspora in Oman is playing an invaluable role in the progress and prosperity of Oman. He agreed that the trade relations between the two countries needed further boost.

APP adds: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said the world could not feign ignorance as it did at Munich in 1938 and asked whether the international community’s conscience had died that it could not feel the pain of Muslims being persecuted in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).