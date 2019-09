Share:

LAHORE - Parveen Sikandar Gill, an ex-MPA from PML-Q was found dead in her house in Naseerabad. She was residing in the upper portion of her house. Her brother lives in the lower portion. Police reached the crime scene and launched investigation. Officials said the former MPA, who lived alone in her house, had rope marks around her neck. Police feared she was murdered. An FIR of the incident has yet to be registered.