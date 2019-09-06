Share:

Five more children three from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and two from Sindh have tested positive for poliovirus despite the positive efforts of the government of Pakistan. With these five new cases the number of polio cases in the increased from 53 to 58.

However, out of 58 polio cases, 44 are from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where 32 belonged to Bannu Division alone, whereas Sindh and Punjab recorded five cases each and Balochistan reported four cases. The positive efforts of our country against poliovirus are continue, even the government’s efforts to eradicate poliovirus in country will bring a positive result. It is time to conduct awareness campaigns to educate the public about the importance of polio vaccines and I urge the government to take serious action against those figures who create negative image of polio vaccine.

Through your newspaper, I would like to request the parents to vaccinate your children against the endemic polio virus that can cause paralysis or death.

MUHAMMAD BAKHTIYAR,

Kech.