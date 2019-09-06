Share:

President Arif Alvi has summoned a joint session of the parliament on Thursday (Sept 12) where he will address lawmakers.

According to the National Assembly Secretariat’s media wing, the session will begin at 5 pm and will mark the advent of the new parliamentary year.

The President has also convened the National Assembly session on September 13 (Friday) at 10 am.

It must be noted that earlier a joint session of the Parliament, as well as National Assembly’s session, was called on September 2, which were later postponed owing to inevitable reasons.

Earlier on August 6, President Dr Arif Alvi had summoned a joint session of the Parliament after India abrogated special status of Occupied

Kashmir.