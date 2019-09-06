Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Arif Alvi is likely to summon a joint session of the parliament on Thursday (September 12) to formally initiate second parliamentary year of National Assembly.

The joint sitting of the parliament, addressed by President Arif Alvi, will be called on September 12 (Thursday) and national assembly session on September 13 (Friday), sources in ministry of parliamentary affairs told The Nation.

The announcement and summon for calling both the session will be made in this week.

The President had recently cancelled both the joint sittings of the parliament and National Assembly session, scheduled to be held on last week, without sharing any specific reasons.

However, the opposition claimed that the president had revoked his order to avoid strong protest of opposition on multiple issues, including recent appointment of ECP members, promulgation of ordinance, to waive over Rs209 billion GIDC dues etc.

The joint sitting was cancelled following clause (1) of articles 54 of the Constitution, without sharing next schedule of both the session.

It may be mentioned here that the government had withdrawn its ordinance on other day (Wednesday) ostensibly after sensing criticism from the media and oppositions.

Sources in opposition parties said the opposition has a full plan to give tough time to government in joint sitting of the parliament.

The opposition members, they said, likely to create bedlam during the speech of President.

The President Arif Alvi would address the joint session of parliament on Thursday to properly initiating the second parliamentary year of the parliament, which is his constitutional responsibility.

The President has to address the joint sitting before the start of every session of the parliament.

Lawmakers, after the address of the President of Pakistan, initiated debate on his address in national assembly and Senate.

PML-N, the second largest opposition parties, has also submitted the requisition in the National Assembly Secretariat, compelling the speaker to call the lower house of the parliament.

Sources said the government side has totally ignored the requisition of opposition and decided to call regular session of the joint sitting and National Assembly on September 12 and 13th respectively.

“The opposition parties will soon submit adjournment motion in the NA secretariat to initiate debate on government’s decision to waive over Rs209billion GIDC dues,” they said.

The major opposition parties will jointly raise the matter in the parliament, in upcoming session of National Assembly.