ISLAMABAD - The 46th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) was held here at Air Headquarters under the chair of President Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan on Thursday.

Qamar Zaman, representatives from provincial squash associations and affiliated members were also present during the meeting. The PSF President thanked members for their participation and offered whole-hearted support of PAF as well as PSF for the promotion of squash.

Showing his pleasure over PSF’s performance, the PSF chief desired that there is still a need of collective efforts by the provincial squash associations and member departments to expand the game. He urged the players to focus on the game and further improve their physical and mental strength. Besides assuring administrative support by PAF, the PSF head asked that the member associations must generate further resources to meet the challenging task through an improved system.

He also urged that provincial associations and departments must sponsor players for international events and they must conduct leagues, national and international tournaments for junior, senior, men and women players.

The performance evaluation of provincial association for the year 2018 was also carried out by the general council. The Punjab Squash Association (PSA) was awarded the winner’s trophy for pride of performance whereas KP Squash Association stood runners-up. The PSF chief PSF also presented trophies to the representatives of provincial associations.

The elections of the vice president were held during the meeting, as Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi was retired. The house unanimously elected Air Vice Marshal Amir Masood as Senior Vice President of PSF. The president agreed that besides holding international tournaments in Pakistan, the PSF would also continue to sponsor few selected men and women players in international team events for which their selection would be done as per procedure after assessing their performances.

The PSF meeting concluded with the hope to revive Pakistan’s ascendancy in the international arena of squash and that all provincial associations would do the talent hunt at grassroots level and put in their best to generate adequate funds to sponsor their respective players and they would make every possible effort to groom their players so that they must perform at the highest level.