KARACHI - Whole nation is with Prime Minister Imran Khan on the issue of Kashmir and it would observe the Defence Day as the Day of Solidarity with Kashmiris on Friday, said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Sindh chapter president Haleem Adil Sheikh.

Addressing a press conference flanked by PTI leader Jamal Siddiqui at the Insaf House here on Thursday, Haleem said they are going to observe this Defence Day to show solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren and to remember the Kashmiri martyrs. He said India has always carried out atrocities to religious minorities. “In 1994 an Operation Blue Star was conducted against the Khalistan Movement and Indian army carried out genocide of the Sikhs. 10,000 people were killed in Assam,” he added.

The PTI Sindh chief was of the view that in Pakistan, all minorities are safe as Imran Khan is prime minister of this country. He said today whole Pakistani nation is on one page against Modi, who is robbing the Kashmiris of their birthright of self-determination. He announced that the PTI workers along with citizens would light candles and hold Azadi Parade at Sea View on the eve of the Defence Day . Speaking on the ‘failure’ of Sindh government to maintain civic facilities, he reminded an overflowing gutter in Peoples Colony of Larkana and was this the constituency of Modi or Hasina Wajid. Haleem said it is a cruelty to give people of Sindh the gift of AIDS. He added that the Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was equally responsible for the ‘destruction’ of Sindh.

The PTI leader said billions of rupees had already been embezzled by the provincial rulers and reports of the Auditor General confirmed it. He said Karachi has become a ‘Katchrachi’ owing to lethargy of Sindh government.

He was of the view that people are now fed up with these ‘corrupt’ politicians, adding that hardly 50 people were protesting on the day when Asif Ali Zardari was arrested. “The PPP had won elections through corruption money, but now this money would be recovered from them,” said Haleem.

He said that the PTI came to get rid the people of Sindh from this ‘corruption mafia’ and now their Sindh card would not work. The PTI Sindh Chief claimed that there are inner rifts in the PPP and its many MPAs are waiting for the arrest of Murad Ali Shah. “There are three groups in the PPP,” Haleem said and added that they were not in favour of Governor Rule or any unconstitutional step.