LAHORE - Punjab Police Inspector General Arif Nawaz Khan on Thursday ordered transfer of the Rahim Yar Khan district police officer and directed him to report to the Central Police Office.

The move comes after Salahuddin, an alleged ATM thief, was beaten to death by the police during investigation.

“Mr Muhammad Umar Farooq Salamat (PSP/BS-19), DPO of Rahim Yar Khan, is hereby transferred with immediate effect and directed to report to Central Police Office, Punjab,” says the notification issued by the IG’s office.

In a related development, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar took notice and ordered a judicial inquiry into the custodial death of Salahuddin.

As per details, the chief minister told the authorities to write an application to the Lahore High Court (LHC) for constitution of a judicial commission to probe the death of Salahuddin.

The chief minister decided to form a judicial commission after new evidence surfaced in a police investigation.

Earlier in the day, Senior Civil Judge Shaikh Fayaz Hussain was tasked with carrying out a probe into the death of Salahuddin. The district and sessions appointed Mr Hussain as an inquiry officer to delve into the murder case to find out the truth.

The station house officer (SHO) and two investigation officers of the City-A-Division Police Station, who were nominated in the murder case, have been issued notices to appear before the judicial officer.