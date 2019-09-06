Share:

KARACHI - Rangers personnel have arrested a suspect and two accomplices over alleged involvement in murdering his brother, during raids in Karachi, the spokesperson said on Thursday.

The officials of Rangers Sindh carried out the raids in light of the technical monitoring and evidences collected during the investigation of an unidentified dead body recovered from Landhi No 6 area on August 25.

The dead body was later identified as 22-year-old Rimshal, a residence of the same area, after the emergence of intelligence reports. Rangers have established a team for investigating into the incident. According to the spokesperson, Hamza was nabbed during a raid who allegedly murdered his brother, over facing hurdles from him to sell out a house.