RAWALPINDI - Regional Police Officer Capt (R) Ehsan Tufail directed police officials to adopt foolproof security measures and ensure peaceful observance of Muharram throughout the region. The RPO issued the directives to the officials after receiving a detailed briefing on the security plan for Muharram at his office here on Thursday.

The police chief was briefed about the security plan for Muharram in respective regions.The regional police chief pointed out that police would perform duty as a frontline force and no loopholes would be allowed in the security arrangements.

He directed the participants to take effective and foolproof security measures for sectarian harmony during Muharram. The participants of the meeting were directed to review the security arrangements and organise snap checking with special emphasis on motorcycles with fake and no number plates. They were also directed for deployment of police at rooftops in sensitive areas and plugging all streets leading to ‘imambargahs’.

The officials were directed to make videos of all mourning processions, strictly discourage provocative speeches and hate literature.

“The personnel of Special Branch should also go for searching and sweeping in order to tackle any kind of threat,” he said.

He said that police had buckled up to provide foolproof security to the processions and ‘majalis’ in the region as shielding lives and properties of public was prime responsibility of the police.