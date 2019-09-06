Share:

ISLAMABAD - Senator Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif on Thursday said that Indian forces were humiliating and torturing the Kashmiris and urged the international community to take notice of the Indian forces brutalities in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He was expressing these views in a meeting of the Asian Parliamentary Standing Committee on Budget and Planning and said that the whole Asian region is in the limelight due to terrorism, extremism, political instability, economic downfall and poverty. Barrister Saif is leading a delegation of Senate of Pakistan comprising of Senators Sajjad Hussain Turi and Sana Jamali to participate in the important meeting being held in Baghdad, Iraq from September 3-5, said a Press release received here. He said that the leadership of Asian region has to come forward, shunning differences, to pave the way for peace, stability and economic growth of the region.