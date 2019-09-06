Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said the Defence Day is a bright chapter of the defence history of the country when the armed forces gave a befitting reply to the enemy and set an example bravery and courage. In his message on the eve of Defence Day, he paid tributes to the martyrs of the 1965 war. He also paid tributes to the Kashmiri martyrs, who became victim of barbarity of Indian army in the occupied Kashmir.

“Pakistan stands firm against Indian brutalities,” he said, adding that Kashmiris are leading their lives in pain and distress due to prolonged curfew.

The oppressed people of occupied Kashmir would never be left alone by Pakistan, he assured. He said that the war of 1965 proved that the armed forces of the country were a rock against the enemy.