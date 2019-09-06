Share:

LAHORE - Renowned actor Sheheryar Munawar has urged his fans to quit the habit of smoking. On Wednesday, Munawar shared an image of one of his latest photo shoots holding a cigarette in his hands.

The actor posted a disclaimer with the image, and urged the fans to quit smoking as it is a disgusting habit. Writing on Instagram, The actor said: “To all the kids reading this, don’t take it up! It’s not cool.

However, for some reason, all my photographer friends feel it has a cinematic appeal to it when taking pictures. So what I’ve decided is that if I do put up such pictures, I’ll always put a disclaimer with the caption: smoking kills.”