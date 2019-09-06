Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday noted bearish trend as KSE 100 index lost 29.96 points (0.10 percent) to close at 30,214.77 points.

A total of 146,537,210 shares were traded compared to the trade of 128,886,530 shares the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs5.106 billion compared to Rs4.894 billion last day. Out of 342 companies, share prices of 122 companies recorded increase while 202 companies registered decrease whereas 18 companies remained stable in trading.

The three top traded companies were Maple Leaf with a volume of 17,169,500 and price per share of Rs17.73, World Call Telecom with a volume of 12,938,000 and price per share of Rs0.86 and Lotte Chemical with a volume of 10,399,000 and price per share of Rs15.01.

The top advancer was Colgate Palm with the increase of Rs87.30 per share, closing at Rs1833.46 while Millat Tractors was runner up with the increase of Rs28.49 per share, closing at Rs693.61.

The top decliners were Nestle Pakistan with the decrease of Rs304.75 per share, closing at Rs5790.25 and Wyeth Pak Ltd with the decrease of Rs17.71 per share closing at Rs585.79.